Kevin Love Had Insightful Message for Utah Jazz Rookie Ace Bailey

The Utah Jazz have had some valuable veteran guidance in the building this season in the form of Kevin Love.

The 18-year league veteran, in his first year with the Jazz, provides a welcomed dose of experience and insight to this young roster as one of the more tested and successful players in recent league history; having claimed multiple All-Star appearances, a championship ring, and being one of the better big men to have played in the league in recent history.

Love's presence also comes in handy when a top pick like Ace Bailey is in the facility for the Jazz–– a player that Love can relate to as a former top pick in his respective draft back in 2008, and having high expectations to perform early on in their careers as a key cornerstone of the franchise.

Love has walked the road before, and in doing so, his message to Bailey as he starts his journey in the league has been simple: embrace the challenges that come with it.

"Just embrace the challenge and embrace being a rookie and understanding it's going to be a steep learning curve," says Love of his advice for Bailey, via his intervew with DJ Siddiqi of RG.

"You're so young, there's gonna be a lot coming at you, there's gonna be a lot of voices, but try and find ways to balance and center yourself. I sit right next to him. Our lockers are right next to each other at the practice facility. We get a lot of time together, we get a lot of face time together."

Kevin Love Spending Extensive Time With Ace Bailey

Oct 29, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Love has seemingly grown a quality bond with his rookie already, and in that opportunity the veteran has gotten to spend with Bailey, he's recognized the type of talent the Jazz have in the building.

Of course, Bailey's been subject to a small sample size, but based on what Love has seen early on, there's a lot he can be capable of.

"We were both the fifth pick, so we have his nickname for each other, P5 (pick five), and I think that'll just continue to grow as well," says Love. "I really see ways that I can help him. I don't want too many cooks in the kitchen right now. I think we have a small sample size of what he's capable of with his first 20-point game [vs. the Pacers]."

"He started his first game a couple games ago. He's only scratching the surface. The guy is 19 years old."

But that development process to inevitably dig deeper into that potential doesn't happen overnight. Love wasn't at his peak form in year one with the Minnesota Timberwolves to become the All-Star force he would eventually become, and Bailey hasn't come near his peak either.

But with that growth also comes a learning curve and challenges to be had. Every night won't be perfect, and there's a ton to learn when jumping from college to the pros. However, if able to take the right steps and stack days, the results are bound to follow.

"I came into the league at 19 and played my first game at 20, and it was a steep learning curve," Love said. "You have to go through it, you can't shy away or skip steps. I truly believe he's more than willing to do everything necessary to be great in this league."

It's clear that Love, along with many others, has a ton of confidence in what Bailey could have in store for what could be a long and successful career. So for as long as he's in Salt Lake City, he'll be filling his role as the veteran voice to get the best out of the Jazz's top-five pick however he can.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!