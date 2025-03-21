DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History in Kings vs Bulls
The Sacramento Kings hosted the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, and while the result was not what they would have liked, it ended up being a historic night for one of their stars.
Kings star forward DeMar DeRozan went into Thursday night's game with 24,983 career regular-season points, and 17 points later, reached a historic mark. Playing against his former team, DeRozan became just the 27th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points and just the sixth active player.
DeRozan joins Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James as the only active players to reach this mark, proving that he is a legitimate star among the league's best.
DeRozan has been incredible in his debut season as a King and one of Sacramento's most reliable and consistent players. Through 63 games entering Thursday's matchup, DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 48.7% from the field, 87.3% from the free-throw line, and a career-high 35.7% from beyond the arc.
The 16-year NBA veteran has incredible longevity in this league and continues to shine at 35 years old. After six All-Star appearances, DeRozan joins a bunch of Hall of Famers on this exclusive scoring list. DeRozan also passed NBA legend Bill Russell for the 34th-most minutes played in NBA history on Thursday night, reaching another historic mark.
For the Kings to make a playoff run, they desperately need the best version of DeRozan possible, especially as he proves he is one of the best scorers to ever play the game.
