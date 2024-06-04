Wizards Forward Dubbed Kings’ Dream Trade Target
The NBA world has been exploring potential options for the Sacramento Kings this offseason on their path to acquiring a third star next to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. After landing the 13th-overall pick in the upcoming draft, Sacramento adds another valuable asset that will likely be used in trade talks.
There have been conversations around the possibility of Sacramento targeting Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma, but one of these names stands out as the most realistic option.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz mapped out each NBA team's dream trade target, listing Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma as Sacramento's. While he is called a "dream" target, nobody would be surprised if this move happened.
Kuzma, 28, averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in his third season as a Wizard, but his fit in the nation's capital becomes more unclear every year. Washington is coming off a 15-win season, and keeping their aging forward around seems unlikely. If any team in the league is in dire need of a clean house, it is the Wizards.
The Kings could get Kuzma for much cheaper than other options, and the Wizards' leading scorer is entering the second season of a team-friendly four-year deal worth $90 million. Kuzma is making similar money as Sacramento's Harrison Barnes, yet Kuzma would be a significant upgrade over the current Kings starter.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports that the Wizards are asking for multiple first-round picks in return for Kuzma, the same price as when they were shopping him at the 2024 trade deadline. The Kings were one of the reported suitors at the deadline, and that should not change this offseason. Is Kuzma worth significant future draft capital, though?
A starting lineup of De'Aaron Fox, Keon Ellis, Keegan Murray, Kyle Kuzma, and Domantas Sabonis would have the potential to be one of the best in the Western Conference, especially if the trade for Kuzma does not come at the expense of Sacramento's depth.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!