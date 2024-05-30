Kings Acquire Pelicans Star in Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea
The Sacrmaneto Kings' offseason is about to get real with the 2024 NBA Draft approaching alongside free agency. After missing the playoffs due to a loss against the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, Bleacher Report has the Kings eyeing one of their star players in a new mock trade.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey sees the Kings potentially landing 2016 second overall pick Brandon Ingram in a blockbuster trade idea. Bailey sees the trade looking something along the lines of this:
Kings Acquire: F Brandon Ingram
Pelicans Acquire: F Harrison Barnes, G Kevin Huerter, 2027 first-round pick
Ingram, 26, still has plenty of quality years left in the NBA with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and top-notch shot-creating ability. This past season wasn't Ingram's best, averaging just 20.8 points per game (his lowest mark in the last five years). A change in scenery could be what he needs to put a spark back in his game, especially with only one year remaining on his contract.
Looking at what the Kings would give up, losing an aging Harrison Barnes isn't the worst case scenario. Sacramento gave Barnes a 3-year, $75 million extension last year, but could look to move on from the 32-year-old after he put up only 12.2 points per game.
Adding on Kevin Huerter to the deal isn't a poor idea either after he shot a career-low from three-point territory in the 2023-24 season. On top of that, Huerter is owed $30 million over the next two seasons. This deal would make financial sense and could boost the quality in the Kings' starting rotation.
Bailey defended his trade idea by explaining how Ingram could blend into the Kings' offense:
He'd be closer to a third option with the Sacramento Kings, which means he'd probably face the opposition's best perimeter defender less often than he has in New Orleans. And he's a far better creator and distributor than either Harrison Barnes or Kevin Huerter.- Andy Bailey, B/R
Sacramento has under a month until the NBA Draft where the team could see a new face in the building with the 13th pick. If the Kings want to get some extra value out of a lottery pick, general manager Monte McNair could send it in a trade for a third star player alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!