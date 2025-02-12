All Knicks

Knicks vs. Hawks Questions: Under the Radar X-Factor

The New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks in the last game before the All-Star Break.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) rebounds against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) rebounds against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks have one final game before the All-Star Break as they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

To learn more about the Knicks' next opponent, we spoke with Atlanta Hawks On SI publisher Jackson Caudell.

The Hawks had a very busy trade deadline. What do you make of their moves?

While the De’Andre Hunter trade got a lot of headlines, I actually don’t think the trade deadline was as bad for the Hawks as some made it seem. The three new additions they have, Caris LeVert, Terance Mann, and Georges Niang give the Hawks the skillsets they need and add depth to what had been a poor bench. LeVer gives them a secondary ball handler they need, Niang gives them much-needed shooting, and Mann gives them another versatile defender.

Who is the X-Factor for the Hawks?

Aside from the obvious answer of Trae Young, I think it is Dyson Daniels. With Jalen Johnson out for the season, teams are throwing double-teams at Young every chance they get. Daniels has taken on a larger role when it comes to running the offense and being a secondary ball handler, giving Young some relief. If he can continue to do that for the Hawks, that would be huge down the stretch.

What’s one thing about the Hawks that people should know but won’t be found in a box score?

This team communicates really well. That might sound simple, but they have upped their level of communication on the floor this season and on the bench and it has led to good adjustments in games. It will be key with three new players on the team.

What do the Hawks need to do to win this game?

Take care of the ball. The Hawks are one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to turning the ball over and had 23 in their last matchup with New York and it cost them.

What’s your prediction?

The Hawks seem to get up for games vs the Knicks in the Garden and they have matched up well with them this year as shown by their 2-1 record. Atlanta is going to have a rest advantage due to the Knicks playing the Pacers tonight and I think that could give the Hawks an advantage. Their defense has improved a lot (13th in points allowed per 100 possessions) and they can slow the Knicks down. I think Trae Young has another big performance in New York and the Hawks win a close one 116-113.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News