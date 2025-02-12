Knicks vs. Hawks Questions: Under the Radar X-Factor
The New York Knicks have one final game before the All-Star Break as they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
To learn more about the Knicks' next opponent, we spoke with Atlanta Hawks On SI publisher Jackson Caudell.
The Hawks had a very busy trade deadline. What do you make of their moves?
While the De’Andre Hunter trade got a lot of headlines, I actually don’t think the trade deadline was as bad for the Hawks as some made it seem. The three new additions they have, Caris LeVert, Terance Mann, and Georges Niang give the Hawks the skillsets they need and add depth to what had been a poor bench. LeVer gives them a secondary ball handler they need, Niang gives them much-needed shooting, and Mann gives them another versatile defender.
Who is the X-Factor for the Hawks?
Aside from the obvious answer of Trae Young, I think it is Dyson Daniels. With Jalen Johnson out for the season, teams are throwing double-teams at Young every chance they get. Daniels has taken on a larger role when it comes to running the offense and being a secondary ball handler, giving Young some relief. If he can continue to do that for the Hawks, that would be huge down the stretch.
What’s one thing about the Hawks that people should know but won’t be found in a box score?
This team communicates really well. That might sound simple, but they have upped their level of communication on the floor this season and on the bench and it has led to good adjustments in games. It will be key with three new players on the team.
What do the Hawks need to do to win this game?
Take care of the ball. The Hawks are one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to turning the ball over and had 23 in their last matchup with New York and it cost them.
What’s your prediction?
The Hawks seem to get up for games vs the Knicks in the Garden and they have matched up well with them this year as shown by their 2-1 record. Atlanta is going to have a rest advantage due to the Knicks playing the Pacers tonight and I think that could give the Hawks an advantage. Their defense has improved a lot (13th in points allowed per 100 possessions) and they can slow the Knicks down. I think Trae Young has another big performance in New York and the Hawks win a close one 116-113.
