Knicks Star Jokes About Return to Three-Point Contest
This time it's personal for New York Knicks shooter Jalen Brunson.
Brunson didn't mince words about his reasoning for returning to NBA All-Star Weekend's Three-Point Contest on Monday, hinting that his sixth-place finish in last year's event has stuck with him. Perhaps even more dangerously, Brunson promised to use the event as a high-profile practice session for the rest of this season, one armed with the most realistic championship aspirations in quite some time.
"A couple of things," Brunson said when asked about what inspired a return trip, per video from SNY. "I lost it last year [and] there's limited gym time so I can get some shots up."
Brunson placed sixth in last year's event in Indianapolis shortly before he partook in his first All-Star Game. In two-plus seasons with the Knicks, Brunson has shot just over 40 percent from three-point range and has hit 464 triples since donning his New York uniform for the first time, leading the team by far in that span. His success rate is tied for seventh-best in the league among those who have tried at least 1,000 from deep over the last three years.
Of note, Brunson scored over 31 points per game in the 25 showings after the All-Star break, shooting over 38 percent from deep in that effort. Brunson will look to become the first active Knick to win the outside showcase, though his teammate Towns triumphed as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2022.
The Three-Point Contest will be staged this Saturday as part of the lead-up to Sunday's main event. Brunson will play for three-point glory against Cade Cunningham (Detroit), Darius Garland (Cleveland), Tyler Herro (Miami), Buddy Hield (Golden State), Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn), Norman Powell (LA Clippers) and two-time defending champion Damian Lillard (Milwaukee).
Brunson has two more chances to improve his outside numbers before the break, beginning with a Tuesday night tilt against the Indiana Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
