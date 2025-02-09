Boston Bashes Knicks Behind Jayson Tatum Blizzard
The Boston Celtics hardly needed luck to get the best of the New York Knicks again, as Jayson Tatum proved to be all they required.
Tatum and the Celtics silenced the Knicks' opportunity to make a major statement, thoroughly dominating a 131-104 decision at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night in primetime. With 40 points, Tatum became just the third Bostonian to post consecutive showings with at least 35 against the Knicks, joining the elite company of Larry Bird and Bill Sharman.
Negated in the effort was a 36-point outing from Jalen Brunson, which was perhaps the one thing that kept things at least somewhat respect before Tatum's oppressive onslaught—assisted by a 6-of-8 tally off the bench for Payton Pritchard—allowed Boston to create healthy distance and then some.
Saturday marked the first time that the Knicks faced the defending champions and their long-standing divisional rivals since opening night back in October. While New York (34-18) has undoubtedly grown since that 132-109 disaster, signs of progress were far too fleeting on Saturday night, which produced the Knicks' worst margin of defeat so far this season.
Boston (37-16) moved two-and-a-half games ahead of the Knicks for second place on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket and won for the sixth time in the past seven meetings. The lone win was earned last April with OG Anunoby partaking in a game where Boston played its starters despite having the top seed secured. Anunoby did not play on Saturday night, missing his third consecutive game with a foot sprain.
New York and Boston will battle again in two weeks as the Knicks are destined for TD Garden on Feb. 23. In the meantime, the Knicks return to action on Tuesday night when they hit the road to face the Indiana Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
