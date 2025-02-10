Larry David Shuts Down Knicks Rival's Championship Ring
Celebrity New York Knicks fan Larry David reportedly found an offer from Boston Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck to be anything but pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good.
The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star was on a packed celebrity row at Madison Square Garden for Saturday's game between the Knicks and Celtics, as he, Spike Lee, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, and Denzel Washington were among the thousands that personally experienced a 131-104 defeat for their beloved Manhattanites.
It appears that the Knicks could've used some of David's defense: per a report from Page Six, the famed celebrity gossip column of the New York Post, the "Seinfeld" co-creator turned down a chance to wear, or even hold, Grousbeck's 2024 championship ring.
Wyc came down to the courtside seats and took off his championship ring — which was huge — and said to Larry David, ‘Do you want to try it on?’ ” But, “Larry said ‘No,’" a Page Six spy said, per Ian Mohr. "He said, ‘Don’t you want to just hold it?’ Larry said ‘No.' It was very funny!"
Grousbeck has been the primary owner of the Celtics since 2002 when his investment group Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C. bought the team from Don Gaston. The Celtics have won two championships under his watch, including a five-game victory over the Dallas Mavericks last summer.
That, however, apparently wasn't enough to impress David, or at least get him to temporarily cast away his loyalty to the Knicks to hold a piece of NBA history. David, along with "Curb" co-star Susie Essman, is a bit of a mainstay in the pricey seats at MSG and has frequently spoken about his love for The World's Most Famous Arena's primary residents, the Knicks and New York Rangers.
The situation with Grousbeck could've been pulled straight out of "Curb," the long-running HBO comedy series that ended last year after a 12-season run. The show would frequently feature David, portraying a semi-fictionalized version of himself, landing in compromising situations thanks to his tendency to defy unwritten social rules and voice what others are too polite to say aloud.
David's love of the Knicks was referenced in the 2001 episode "Shaq," where he accidentally trips NBA star Shaquille O'Neal after stretching his legs out while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.
