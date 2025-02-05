Westchester Knicks Center Wins G League Player of the Month
The New York Knicks have enjoyed having the work of a dominant center brought in from abroad this season—also, Karl-Anthony Towns is on the team.
Moses Brown's dominant season with G League Westchester took home yet another accolade, as he was named the league's Player of the Month for January.
In that dominant stretch, Brown put up more than 16 points and rebounds each per game and shot over 60 percent from the field. That included two games where he earned at least 20 tallies and boards each, including a 30-point, 21-rebound output in Jan. 27's win over the Iowa Wolves. The Queens native became the first Westchester Knicks to earn at least 30 and 20 respectively in the same game.
Player of the Month is the latest accolade for Brown, who is set to rep Westchester in the G League's Up Next Game during NBA All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area later this month. The Archbishop Molloy alum previously played nine NBA games for the Indiana Pacers back in November/December after spending the Summer League under the watch of the Los Angeles Lakers.
"My skill set, I can draw in defenders and they can kick it out and get shots," Brown said in November, per Eva Geitheim of Pacers on SI. "I'm running the floor all game. I'm crashing all game. We won't get beat up on the boards as long as I'm in there and I'll continue to be a high-motor and high energy player. That's really been my identity since I've been in the NBA."
Earlier this season, Brown partook in Westchester's run to a second consecutive in-season title. Currently stationed fourth in the Eastern Conference, the G League Knicks (10-6) return to action on Friday when they face Cleveland's affiliate Canton (7 p.m. ET, MSG2).
