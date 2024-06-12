Knicks Targeted Kyle Lowry During Buyout

All Knicks

The New York Knicks nearly signed Kyle Lowry in free agency after his buyout from the Charlotte Hornets.

Apr 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second quarter of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks have embraced the Villanova connection to the roster with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, but they nearly went one step further.

The Athletic's Fred Katz is reporting that the Knicks were interested in signing Kyle Lowry following his contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets back in the middle of the season before he signed with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers.

"Lowry was on the Knicks’ list after a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets last winter, according to league sources, though he eventually signed with the 76ers," Katz wrote.

Lowry, who turned 38 in March, started the season with the Miami Heat fresh off an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, the Heat couldn't catch fire during the season as they struggled to get out of the middle of the pack. That prompted the Heat to trade Lowry to the Hornets for Terry Rozier, a younger point guard who could give Miami another creator in the offense.

The Hornets, who were far and away out of contention, agreed to a buyout with Lowry, who had a number of suitors on the open market, including the Knicks. However, he eventually chose to sign with the 76ers, who ended up facing the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

Lowry started all six games in the series for the Sixers, averaging seven points per game, but Philadelphia eventually lost to New York, cutting his season short.

If Lowry signed with the Knicks instead of the 76ers, he may have had a longer season. Lowry would have served as the backup point guard, but given Tom Thibodeau's incredibly tight rotations, he may not have earned playing time over Miles McBride. Eventually, the Knicks would have needed Lowry given their depth issues, but it may have been too little too late as New York lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Indiana Pacers in seven games.

Now, Lowry is a free agent, and it's possible that the Knicks could come calling again.

"Lowry plays an aggressive style that would fit in well with New York’s defensive identity, though he can’t run an offense like he once did," Katz wrote. "He’s 38 and another season won’t make him any sprier, though he will never stop taking charges."

His play would fit Thibodeau's system very well and he could offer the Knicks some veteran and championship experience.

