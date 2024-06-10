Knicks Bring In Former Top 10 Pick
The New York Knicks are shooting their shot with a former Red Raider.
Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks plan to host Texas Tech alum Jarrett Culver as one of several men at a "free agent camp" on Monday.
Culver, 25, is perhaps best-known for his All-American efforts that helped sent Texas Tech to the 2019 national championship game, which led the Phoenix Suns to take him with the sixth overall pick of the ensuing draft. He was immediately traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Dario Saric and the 11th overall pick, which became Cameron Johnson.
Averaging 9.2 points in his rookie year, Culver shot less than 30 percent from the field in his debut campaign. His playing time drastially dropped when the Timberwolves promoted Chris Finch to head coach in his ensuing second season and he was later sent to the Memphis Grizzlies. Culver has spent most of the last two seasons in the G League and found a bit of an offensive rhythm.
Stationed with Houston's group in Rio Grande Valley last year, Culver averaged 20.9 points and hit 38 percent of his three-point attempts. Culver could wind up becoming a decent backcourt option off the bench, especially if the Knicks lose Alec Burks to free agency or Miles McBride to a game-changing trade.
