Knicks Have One Key to Victory in Game 6
The New York Knicks have beaten the Detroit Pistons twice on the road before, but that doesn't make the task any easier ahead of Game 6 between the two first-round opponents.
The Knicks won Games 3 and 4 at Little Caesars Arena to go up 3-1 in the series, but find themselves back in Detroit after failing to clinch things in New York for Game 5.
ESPN insider Chris Herring believes that the Knicks need to take care of the ball better in order to win Game 6.
"New York simply needs to take care of the ball, especially in what figures to be a hostile environment in Detroit," Herring wrote.
"The Knicks lost the turnover battle, albeit narrowly, for the first time in the series during Game 5. Looking to avoid the Pistons' half-court defense, they played at a faster pace that seems to play into Detroit's hands. Beyond that, New York uncharacteristically forced a number of passes into backup center Mitchell Robinson, and a handful resulted in giveaways.
"There's little room for error at this point for the Knicks; especially with [Jalen] Brunson tweaking his ankle nearly every time out now. New York took both games in Detroit earlier in the series, and by limiting unforced errors, it can take Game 6 Thursday, too."
The Knicks committed 15 turnovers in Game 5, which was a high number for them. Four of those turnovers were courtesy of Brunson, which was a surprise to see after he had been so poised earlier in the series.
Brunson's focus needs to be re-centered in order for the Knicks to get back on track and clinch the series. If it doesn't, that would give the Pistons a lot of momentum going into Game 7, where anything can happen.
