Anthony Edwards Mocks Critics Who Picked Lakers After Timberwolves' Series Win
In the lead-up to the Minnesota Timberwolves-Los Angeles Lakers first round series, pundits widely—and colorfully—picked Los Angeles to win the matchup. So naturally, after the Timberwolves dispatched the Lakers in five games with Wednesday's 103-96 win, such predictions were not far from Minnesota star Anthony Edwards's mind.
First, as he was walking through the bowels of Crypto.com Arena, Edwards mocked those who predicted a Los Angeles win using the social media-popularized "Lakers in 5" meme.
"Ant man, Batman, Superman… Lakers in 5," Edwards mockingly said.
Edwards continued to be in a gloating mood in his postgame press conference.
"What makes it feel even better is that they said Lakers in 5 and the 'Wolves won in 5," Edwards said matter-of-factly. "So I think that makes it feel 10 times better.
From the very beginning of the series, Edwards knew that the odds were going to be stacked against Minnesota, given the storied franchise the Timberwolves were facing.
The Lakers supposed to win," Edwards said after the Timberwolves' Game 1 victory. "That's just how it's supposed to go. We're not supposed to be here."
Given that Edwards approached the series with this mindset, it's not hard to see why he's loudly and proudly enjoying the victory over the Lakers. To the victor, go the spoils.