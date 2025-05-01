SI

Anthony Edwards Mocks Critics Who Picked Lakers After Timberwolves' Series Win

Tim Capurso

Edwards after the Timberwolves' win over the Lakers.
Edwards after the Timberwolves' win over the Lakers. / Screengrab Twitter @LegionHoops
In this story:

In the lead-up to the Minnesota Timberwolves-Los Angeles Lakers first round series, pundits widely—and colorfully—picked Los Angeles to win the matchup. So naturally, after the Timberwolves dispatched the Lakers in five games with Wednesday's 103-96 win, such predictions were not far from Minnesota star Anthony Edwards's mind.

First, as he was walking through the bowels of Crypto.com Arena, Edwards mocked those who predicted a Los Angeles win using the social media-popularized "Lakers in 5" meme.

"Ant man, Batman, Superman… Lakers in 5," Edwards mockingly said.

Edwards continued to be in a gloating mood in his postgame press conference.

"What makes it feel even better is that they said Lakers in 5 and the 'Wolves won in 5," Edwards said matter-of-factly. "So I think that makes it feel 10 times better.

From the very beginning of the series, Edwards knew that the odds were going to be stacked against Minnesota, given the storied franchise the Timberwolves were facing.

The Lakers supposed to win," Edwards said after the Timberwolves' Game 1 victory. "That's just how it's supposed to go. We're not supposed to be here."

Given that Edwards approached the series with this mindset, it's not hard to see why he's loudly and proudly enjoying the victory over the Lakers. To the victor, go the spoils.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NBA