Knicks vs Pacers: Halftime Thoughts From Game 7
The New York Knicks' dream scenario has turned into a nightmare.
Despite getting OG Anunoby and Josh Hart back, the Knicks have struggled to keep up with the Indiana Pacers, who harbor a 70-55 lead into the halftime break of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The winner faces the Boston Celtics for another best-of-seven set beginning on Tuesday night.
Knicks (55)
- Points: Alec Burks/Dote DiVincenzo (14)
- Assists: Jalen Brunson (8)
- Rebounds: Josh Hart/Isaiah Hartenstein (4)
Pacers (70)
- Points: Tyrese Haliburton (16)
- Assists: Andrew Nembhard (5)
- Rebounds: Andrew Nembhard (4)
Shoot Down Rebounding
It's often said that the best way to wage war is to take away the enemy's way to engage in it. That's exactly what Indiana is doing: with Anunoby still apparently hobbled (he scored five points in five minutes before departing), the Pacers are shooting lights out to the tune of hitting 24 of their first 30 and 29-of-38 overall, a success rate of over 76 percent. Not only is that a jarring statement on the Knicks' post-Anunoby defense (and makes a sterling case for his free agency negotiation) but it takes away New York's sterling rebounding abilities.
Olympian Effort
To give credit where it's due, Tyrese Haliburton has certainly come to play in the final game when the Pacers need it most: Haliburton's facillitation has always been there in this series, but it was time he started making a difference in the points department as well. With his teammates keeping his contemporary Jalen Brunson in check, Haliburton is fulfilling his Olympian potential and then some on Sunday.
Burks Works
Donte DiVincenzo provided the Knicks' early, lingering hope, but Alec Burks was the Knicks' beacon in the second period. Burks appeared to have run out of gas with a not-so-sterling showing in Game 6 but recovered well enough to earn 14 points in 11 minutes of relief. Whether that's enough to kickstart a comeback remains to be seen, but Burks is certainly leaving a lasting impression as contract negotiations are set to get underway this offseason ... whenever that begins.
