Stephen A. Smith Describes Knicks Downfall in One Word
Stephen A. Smith's first take on the New York Knicks' latest demise required but one word.
"Pain," Smith said shortly after the Knicks saw an otherwise magical season end with a 130-109 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday afternoon. Smith conveyed his emotion with a meme of himself, one where the word in question looms over him looking perplexed in ESPN's "First Take" studio.
This season proved to be an emotional rollercoaster for Smith, who is well-known for his Knicks rants and raves on the Worldwide Leader's variety of programs. The network played up Smith's love of the Knicks during Game 7 coverage on sister network ABC, as the pregame events heavily featured Smith making his way throughout Madison Square Garden in anticipation of the biggest New York men's basketball game in recent memory.
Alas for Smith and the multitudes gathered at MSG, only further heartbreak awaited, as the shorthanded Knicks endured further medical woes, losing both OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson throughout the course of the of the final hours. New York thus extends its conference finals appearance drought to 24 seasons, the third-longest active streak in the NBA.
Smith composed himself well enough to offer a de facto eulogy for the Knicks during Monday's edition of "First Take," doing so while clad in a doctor's lab coat and stethoscope in reference to the plethora of injuries the team endured this season.
"We got so close and then everybody gets hurt," Smith said in an exaggerated crying rant. "(But) I'm still proud of the New York Knicks. We were almost there. We were almost there, OK? We'll be back!"
