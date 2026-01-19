Draymond Green Brutally Roasts Knicks Star After Loss

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the recent New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors game, the conflict between Draymond Green and Karl-Anthony Towns escalated to such a degree that their words on the court led to more heated exchanges in the postgame interviews.

It was Green, who is known for speaking his mind, that harshly criticized Towns in a way that was more hurtful than any statistics ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌could.

Green's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ comments after the game were the final blow that questioned Towns' consistency very accurately. The Warriors veteran was very direct when he referred to Towns, calling him a front runner.

"One thing KAT can't do is call me a front runner. His voice changes too much to call someone a front runner. We don't really know which KAT we getting," Green fired back during his podcast appearance.

The four-time champion doubled down on the disrespect, mocking Towns' physicality despite the size difference.

"For those who watched that Knicks game, I was talking the whole game. You could see by the first post up he tried. He tried to back down and the wall didn't move. The 7-foot, 290-pounder vs. the 6-foot-7 guy that's 240 pounds then shoots a falling fadeaway off one leg. Brick… He tried to post up against and nothing came of it... I was talking the whole game. He Too Little."

Heated Exchange Caught on Camera

Jan 15, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Chase Center.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ verbal fight arose after an on-court confrontation, which the referees managed to record. It was less than four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and the Warriors were pulling away. Green deliberately reached for Towns' ankle while he was down on the floor, which made the Knicks center stumble and fall during the drive.

After the review, the officials changed the foul to a flagrant 1, but the harm went beyond the two free throws. Afterward, Towns retorted verbally to Green, who, on his part, celebrated enthusiastically when KAT missed one of the shots.

This showoff was just one of many instances that reflected the tension between these two stars, with Green confessing that he really enjoys getting on Towns' nerves, but at the same time, he admires his talent in a typical Draymond way.

Upon being questioned about the altercation after the game, Towns downplayed it with a cold one-liner: "It doesn't matter to me at all. I'm ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌fine."

The Knicks now head home with more questions than answers, wondering if their star center can maintain his composure when opponents target him both physically and mentally.

