Knicks Insider Calls Out Karl-Anthony Towns Struggles

Karl-Anthony Towns is catching heat from someone who knows the New York Knicks better than most. Alan Hahn, a longtime Knicks analyst, tore into the All-NBA center after another disappointing stretch that's seen the team .​

Hahn posted his criticism on Facebook following the Knicks' 1-3 West Coast road trip that ended with a 126-113 loss to Golden State. He didn't hold back when questioning what's wrong with Towns this season, listing everything from the trade talks involving Giannis Antetokounmpo to the lack of a contract extension to the firing of Tom Thibodeau and demands from new coach Mike Brown.​​

"Towns will never say it. When you ask him, he takes the high road and mentions adjustments, impacting winning and doing what's best for the team," Hahn wrote. The road trip sharpened the focus on Towns' struggles: 15 points and 5 turnovers in Phoenix, benched at the end of the Portland win, called out for not hustling in Sacramento, and "routinely punked by Draymond Green (again) in Golden State".​​

“KAT hasn’t been himself…Was it trade talks…no extension…no Thibs…Mike Brown? KAT will never say…takes high road…Won't mention damaged finger on shooting hand…



“But if Knicks have title aspirations they have to…find the button…that activates killer in KAT”



—@alanhahn… pic.twitter.com/E507SsBvKs — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 17, 2026

Mike Brown didn't mince words after that Sacramento loss. "There was no urgency," Brown said bluntly. Towns acknowledged it himself, admitting the team didn't do enough to win and Sacramento took advantage of their "lackadaisicalness".​​

But Hahn went further, pointing out a brutal stat: Towns ranks seventh in the NBA in shots taken in the restricted area but "is the ONLY player in the top 25 in FGAs in the Restricted Area that is shooting under 60%" at 59.8%. Over his last seven games, he's averaging just 16.7 points on 43% shooting and 28% from three.​​

The Physicality Problem

Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives with the ball against Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Hahn pulled no punches when addressing Towns' lack of edge. He quoted Draymond Green's assessment from last year: "There's guys like Karl-Anthony Towns that are that talented that sometimes they need somebody to put the battery pack in their back". Green said Towns has the size, strength and skill, but needs to play more physical consistently to be respected around the NBA.​​

"Where is the lie?" Hahn asked. That lack of physicality showed again against Golden State, where Towns went just 4-for-9 in the paint. Brown said after the game that the Warriors were simply more physical than the Knicks, something that's been said far too often lately.​​

The timing makes it worse. Jalen Brunson injured his ankle in Sacramento and missed the Warriors game. Hahn noted the Knicks have "ANOTHER All-NBA player on your roster just so you don't have to rely so heavily on one star," but Towns couldn't keep them competitive when it mattered.​​

Can the Knicks Unlock KAT?

Oct 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown reacts as he talks with center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Hahn's harshest criticism came when questioning the team's approach. "The Knicks are desperate for a PRESENCE right now," he wrote, adding that at 30 years old with a decade in the league, "you can't expect he's suddenly going to go from Karl Towns to Karl Malone".​

His main point cuts deep: "Who on the team is willing to push his buttons on nights where you need him to play with an edge?". Brown is being careful with his criticism, always including himself when discussing their struggles to connect. Josh Hart is the closest thing to Draymond Green on the roster, but Hahn questions whether enough is being said.​

"But there's no mistake that if the Knicks truly have championship aspirations, they have to spend the next 41 games trying to find the button Draymond talked about that activates the killer in KAT," Hahn concluded. With their title hopes hanging in the balance, he warned that "the reputation the Knicks have earned lately as a team you can bully on the court" won't go away until they do.

