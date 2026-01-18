Giannis Antetokounmpo to Knicks Rumors Resurface as KAT Disappoints

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was a tough night at Madison Square Garden for Karl-Anthony Towns as the boos kept coming and he had no place to hide.

The Knicks lost 106-99 to the Phoenix Suns and the $220 million center was only able to score 23 points while Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart both sat out due to right ankle injuries.

The most disappointing moment for Towns was in the final minutes of the fourth quarter when he received the ball at the top of the key and had a clear shot to go ahead with a 3-pointer, but it turned out to be an airball.

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ wasn't a one-off situation. Towns is currently averaging a career-low 20.9 points in this season while shooting a mere 46.6% from the field, and the Knicks have been totally unmasked without their two top players.

In the past 10 games, New York has faltered to a terrible 2-8 record. The recipe is painfully straightforward: if either Brunson or Hart are out of the game, Towns won't be able to shoulder the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌burden.

The Giannis Solution

Here​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in the picture. The two-time MVP seems to be quite upset about the situation in Milwaukee since the Bucks have plummeted to a disastrous 17-24 record, even though he has put up 28.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game on 64.7% shooting.

Following a crushing 139-106 defeat at the hands of the Timberwolves, Giannis faced his fans with a double thumbs down showing - an obvious indication that the relationship is going ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌downhill.

Rajon Rondo, the Bucks' associate coach, didn't sugarcoat the words during a recent appearance on the KG Certified podcast.

"To me, we just haven't bought into everybody staring in their role consistently enough," Rondo explained, addressing Giannis's mounting frustration directly.

The team's expensive offseason investments in Kyle Lowry, Myles Turner and Gary Trent Jr. have all underperformed, leaving Milwaukee in full-blown crisis mode with the Feb. 5 trade deadline approaching.​

Why New York Makes Perfect Sense

Jan 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) posts up against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Fan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ pages and social media accounts have started to circulate theories about the Knicks trading for Giannis to replace the struggling Towns, and the fans are very much in favor of it.

It was reported recently that Giannis at one point told the Knicks were his favorite trade destination, but he has since downplayed the trade rumors in public. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

For​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Knicks, the reasoning is very clear. Putting together a five-time All-Defensive team member in Giannis with Brunson, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby would make New York one of the strongest teams in the East basically overnight.

There would no longer be any need to rely on the Brunson-Hart duo, since the Knicks would have a two-way superstar who can take over both offensively and defensively, and to help him, the Knicks already have a strong bench.

Giannis​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is frustrated, and the Bucks are crumbling. Meanwhile, the Knicks are desperate for a solution to their Karl-Anthony Towns issue. The trade deadline is just around the corner and the biggest NBA domino could be heading to Madison Square ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Garden.

