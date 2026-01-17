Knicks HC Defends Draymond Green After Karl-Anthony Towns Altercation

The Knicks' 126-113 loss to the Warriors on January 15 included more than just another defeat for Mike Brown's struggling squad. The game featured a heated moment between Draymond Green and Karl-Anthony Towns that drew national attention, yet Brown had nothing but praise for his former Golden State colleague afterward.​​

Green grabbed Towns' ankle after falling to the floor in the fourth quarter, causing the Knicks center to trip. Officials reviewed the play and upgraded it from a common foul to a flagrant foul penalty 1. Green appeared to celebrate the moment while Towns expressed visible frustration with the physical contact.​​

Brown addressed the incident during his postgame press conference with a measured defense of Green's playing style.

"No, I mean, Draymond, that's how he plays. Draymond's always gonna be intense. Draymond, his intensity is what it is. That's who he is. That's how he plays. I didn't think it impacted us, but I did feel where his KAT picking up, you know, his fifth foul and us having to sit him down. That hurt us because we were playing relatively good at the time," Brown said.​

The Knicks coach's comments reflected his familiarity with Green from their championship years together. Brown served as an assistant coach for the Warriors from 2016 to 2022, helping the franchise capture titles in 2017, 2018, and 2022. That history was on full display when the two shared a warm embrace during the game itself.​​

The moment occurred with 36.3 seconds left in the second quarter when Towns stepped to the free-throw line after Green committed a foul. Green was arguing with an official during the stoppage, but his demeanor changed when he spotted Brown. The Warriors forward paused his complaint and approached the Knicks bench to embrace his former coach.

Draymond Green Explains His Apology to Mike Brown

Green explained the exchange during a postgame interview with NBA on Prime.

"Well, I was telling James Williams that you're going to let us bang that much and then you're going to call a foul at the end. He's not scoring on me, so you call a foul. That guy's not scoring on me. And then I said, you know, I've been doing this for a very long time. I've been that guy. Ask him. He know. And then Mike said to me, you're not going to speak? I said, I'm sorry, Mike B. I'm sorry. So I gave him a hug. I apologize. But that's my guy, man," Green revealed.​

The moment showed the relationship Brown built with players during his six years as a Warriors assistant. Green was complaining to the officials when Brown interrupted him mid-rant. Green immediately backed off and apologized to his former coach despite being on opposing benches.​​

Another Loss Extends New York's Slide

The defeat marked the Knicks' seventh loss in their last nine games, dropping their record to 25-16. Brown's squad has now posted a 5-7 record since winning the NBA Cup in mid-December. The absence of Jalen Brunson against the Warriors only compounded their struggles on the road.​​

Towns had already drawn Brown's criticism for his effort level following the previous game against Sacramento. The Knicks center picked up his fifth foul during a crucial stretch when New York was still competitive, forcing Brown to bench him temporarily. Golden State eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter to hand New York yet another disappointing result.

