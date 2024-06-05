Lakers News: LA Hosts 4 Prospects in Monday Pre-Draft Workout
The Los Angeles Lakers hosted four draft prospects on Monday ahead of this month's 2024 NBA Draft, which takes place on June 26-27. Armando Bacot, RayJ Dennis, David Jones, and Tyler Thomas were the four players who joined the Lakers for the pre-draft workout, per Adam Zagoria of Forbes.
UNC's Bacot spent five years with the Tar Heels, helping lead the team to the National Championship game in 2022, when they lost to Kansas. During his college career, Bacot was a two-time First-Team All-ACC and part of the ACC All-Defensive Team in 2024. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged a double-double over his final three years of college, with 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last year. He previously entered the draft after his sophomore year, but withdrew to return to UNC.
Dennis has also entered the draft after spending five years in college. He spent his first two seasons with Boise State before playing for Toledo for two years and then using his final year at Baylor. The 6-foot-2 point guard was the MAC Player of the Year in 2023, when he averaged 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
Jones made a huge leap in his final year of college at Memphis. The 6-foot-6 forward from the Dominican Republic averaged 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.2 steals per game for the Tigers in 2023-24, earning him first-team All-AAC honors. Prior to this season, Jones had not averaged more than 14.5 points per game in a season. He previously played for St. John's, as well as DePaul for two years.
Lastly, Tyler Thomas visited the Lakers after five years in college. Thomas spent his first three years with Sacred Heart before coming to Hofstra for his final two seasons. Thomas averaged a career high 22.5 points per game last season along 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 assists per game on his way to winning the CAA Player of the Year. Over his college career he averaged 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
The Lakers hold the 17th and 55th pick in this year's draft. None of these four are projected to be first-round picks and many believe the Lakers will take Bronny James with their second round pick, but if any of these guys impressed, they could sign with the team after going undrafted or become a surprise late pick for the team.
More Lakers: Another LA Head Coaching Prospect Being Pursued By Cavaliers