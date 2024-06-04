3 Best Draft Options For Lakers at No. 17 If They Keep Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers have some decisions to make now that they will officially hold the No. 17 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. With the Pelicans deferring the owed pick from Los Angeles until next year, the Lakers will have to choose between selecting a prospect or trading the pick away.
Most expect them to trade the pick to upgrade the roster but what if they end up keeping it? While the draft class isn't considered very strong, there is good depth within it. Here are three good options for the Lakers if they do keep the selection.
1. Kel'el Ware, Center, Indiana
Ware would give the Lakers a strong inside presence, something they have lacked next to Anthony Davis for some time now. He was good at Indiana this past season, posting 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
But it's also his ability to space the floor that could make this a great pick. Ware shot 42.5 percent from beyond the three-point line this past season. This could be a game-changer for the Lakers if they were to select him.
2. Kyle Filipowski, Center/Forward, Duke
Again, Los Angeles needs another big man, and drafting one could be a better option than trying to sign one in a weak draft class. Filipowski is similar to Ware, except he didn't shoot as well from three, which could see him drop a little.
However, he does possess good playmaking skills which could be a plus for the Lakers. Los Angeles could use someone like this and Duke players have shown the ability to work out well in the NBA over the years.
3. Jaylon Tyson, Guard/Forward, Cal
If the Lakers don't go with a big man, they should look at a player who can play either a guard or forward position. They need a little more size and Tyson could help fit the bill. With Cal this past season, he averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting 36 percent from deep.
One of his best skills is crashing the boards, something the Lakers could use help with. He played three years in college so he may be a little more polished and NBA-ready than others.
