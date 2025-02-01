Lakers Injury Report: Two Crucial Players Upgraded For Clash vs Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to keep up their good play in recent weeks. They have won five of their last six games, which is exactly what they want to see before the trade deadline.
Los Angeles is in a position where they can make a move before the deadline to give them an extra boost to become a true contender to win the NBA title.
The Lakers have been linked to adding a center and adding a guard. It seems like they are trying to add a guard who can help them with playmaking.
Of course, keeping the current team healthy is key as well. Right now, the Lakers sit fifth in the Western Conference standings.
They have been able to stay there because their star players have stayed mostly healthy this season. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been available for most of the games played this year.
Two critical players for the Lakers are on the injury report ahead of their game against the New York Knicks. Both Gabe Vincent and Dorian Finney-Smith are on the report.
However, both of them have been upgraded ahead of the game and both are now probable for the game.
Having both of those players being upgraded is massive for the Lakers. Both of these players are critical for how the Lakers want to play in the future.
Finney-Smith is a trade acquisition from earlier this year. He has finally started to click with the current roster.
Vincent is a trade candidate. If the Lakers decide that they want to make a big move to make a push for the Finals, he would likely be included in that trade.
The Lakers are a team that always goes for it when they think they have an opportunity to win a title. It wouldn't be shocking if they made a big move at the deadline for that pursuit.
Vincent is averaging 4.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game this year. Finney-Smith is averaging 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game this season.
