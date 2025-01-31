Lakers Rumors: Insider Reveals 'Lots of Noise' Around LA and $68M Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking around for some help before the trade deadline. They have already made a trade this year, getting Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton for D'Angelo Russell.
Since that deal was made, Los Angeles has been looking around for some help at the guard spot. They are missing some playmaking now that Russell is in Brooklyn.
There has been a lot of talk about the Lakers trying to add a center because of Anthony Davis' comments about wanting the team to get one to pair with him. That doesn't seem to be as big of a priority for the team.
Read more: Lakers Being Linked to Veteran Defensive Guard Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Lakers seem more interested in adding a guard instead of a center. That is something that they are working hard to find with just under a week until the trade deadline passes.
It sounds like they might be closing in on a guard that they like. There are rumors floating around that they could be close to making a deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic. NBA insider Anthony Irwin of Clutch Points posted on social media.
Bogdanovic isn't the first player you would think of when it comes to playmaking. He's more of a score-first guard who can also add some value defensively.
If the Lakers do want to bring him, that likely indicates that they are comfortable with LeBron James and Austin Reaves as the primary playmakers for the offense.
More Lakers news: How Many Points Did Bronny James Score in Lakers Win Over Wizards?
Bogdanovic is someone who has been an effective player for a long time when he's been able to stay on the court. He has struggled with injuries over the course of his career.
He has missed the last three games due to personal reasons, so rumors have been floating around that he could be a trade candidate. Having him go to L.A. would mean that the Lakers aren't interested in making a move for one of the stars available, either.
It remains to be seen if any deal gets done. The Lakers currently sit fifth in the Western Conference standings, so they want to make a move to make them a true title contender.
Bogdanovic is averaging 10 points, 2.8 rebounds, and two assists per game so far this season.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers Have Reportedly Not Spoken With East Squad About $22M Center
Three-Team Trade Prediction Has Lakers Ship Out Rui Hachimura For Pacers Star
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.