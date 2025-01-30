Lakers Being Linked to Veteran Defensive Guard Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make a move at the trade deadline. They aren't happy enough with the Dorian Finney-Smith trade that they made earlier in the year.
They have been linked to looking at centers that could start next to Anthony Davis. L.A. has also been linked to looking at some guards who can further help the defense and give them some playmaking that has been lacking since they sent D'Angelo Russell to Brooklyn.
Los Angeles is hoping to get someone like that for a relatively cheap price. In order to do that, they might have to go after someone who isn't as reliable on the injury front as they would like him to be.
The Lakers have been linked to Malcolm Brogdon of the Washington Wizards, according to the LA Times. Brogdon is a solid player, when he's able to play.
Brogdon's biggest problem is that he hasn't been able to stay healthy. This season, Brogdon has been plagued with multiple injuries that have caused him to miss a ton of games.
So far this year, he has played in just 18 games. This is after he played in just 39 games a year ago for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Trading for Brogdon would come with significant risk because of that injury history. The last thing the Lakers need to do is give up significant assets for someone who might not play very often.
Brogdon does fill a need for them, though. He's one of the best defensive guards in the league and does enough playmaking to help out a team that has problems with playmaking right now.
Washington is going to want as much as possible from any team in a trade as possible, but Brogdon's value is so low because of how little he's played this season. As long as the Lakers don't have to give them a first-round pick for him, this wouldn't be a bad move to make.
So far this season, Brogdon is averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
