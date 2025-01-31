Lakers Reportedly Don't View Adding a Center Before Trade Deadline as a 'Must'
For quite a while, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to adding a center at the trade deadline. The Lakers have been looking around for one to either pair with Anthony Davis as a starter or to come off the bench.
Davis has been vocal about wanting to play the power-forward position. He is steadfast that his best basketball is played when he plays the four position instead of the five spot.
Since hearing that, the Lakers have made some calls about getting a center that Davis would be okay with. They have mid-level contracts that they could move in order to make such a move.
Los Angeles is also in need of a guard who can help with playmaking. That is something that they lack now that D'Angelo Russell was traded to Brooklyn.
It sounds like the Lakers think that is a bigger priority at the deadline than adding a center. According to the Los Angeles Times, they don't view adding a center as a must.
With how well Davis has been playing, that makes sense. Even though he prefers to play at the four, he has been very effective as a center.
The Lakers were hoping to get a little more from Shake Milton when he was included in the Dorian Finney-Smith trade. He fell out of the rotation quickly once they realized he wasn't going to add what the team needs.
With less than a week left before the trade deadline, the Lakers need to make some decisions quickly. They have to make sure that they get the players they need in order to make a deep run in the playoffs.
While the Lakers might view a guard as a bigger priority, it's unclear whether or not a deal is going to materialize. They aren't the only team at the deadline who is looking for a relatively cheap playmaker who can come off the bench.
If the Lakers do make a deal, it will likely be at the deadline. They have less than a week to make a final call.
