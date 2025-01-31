LeBron James, Anthony Davis Reportedly Don't Want Lakers to 'Mortgage' The Future
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the more active teams as we get closer to the NBA trade deadline. Los Angeles has a few tradable assets to work with and it could see them add some extra talent to this roster.
Many have speculated how active the Lakers will be or what type of move they will make. The team has already added veteran wing Dorian Finney-Smith to the mix but another trade could be on the horizon.
NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and discussed the plans for the Lakers before the trade deadline. However, Charania is reporting that the two stars on the Lakers aren't looking for the team to trade away the future for this season.
"I think Anthony Davis and LeBron James, from my understanding, they don't want the Lakers to go mortgage their future. That's not what this is about but it's about how can we be agressive, how can we be active toward the trade deadline to go get a couple pieces. Anthony Davis told me I think we are one or two pieces away from a championship."
With this thought, it doesn't mean that the stars don't want to win or that they don't want the front office to make any moves. But rather that they believe they are a piece or two away this season so bringing in some extra talent could help things.
Charania continued in his reporting about the plans for Los Angeles before the trade deadline.
"They have two first-round picks they can play with, they have some tradable contracts as well. So I do think the Lakers will be active. I think the Lakers are doing their due diligence right now, I think Rob Pelinka and that front office are trying to see what they can get on the market right now"
It remains to be seen what the Lakers will do but it seems a smaller move could be coming down the pipeline. Los Angeles has less than a week to find a trade partner if they want to add more talent to this roster.
