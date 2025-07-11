The Magic Insider

Magic’s Emerging Potential Has Top Eastern Conference Coach On High Alert

Branson Brooks

Apr 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrate after a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third quarter during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
With a young core and growing momentum, the Orlando Magic have other teams in the Eastern Conference starting to take notice.

The conference is wide open this year, with injuries to key players and no clear-cut frontrunner. The only top-tier team that has truly retooled and appears poised for a deep playoff run is the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson believes the Magic could emerge as a major threat near the top of the conference forcing teams to adjust accordingly.

"It's almost like a welcomed pressure," Atkinson said during the NBA Summer League. "But like you said there's going to be Orlando, and I start looking at the schedule like oh man. There are just no cakewalks. There are no free rides in this league."

In a potential matchup between the Magic and Cavaliers, Orlando might hold the upper hand. Jalen Suggs would likely be tasked with defending Darius Garland, while Desmond Bane would match up against Donovan Mitchell. The real question is: who guards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner? As it stands, the Cavaliers would likely need to rely on a committee of defenders to try and contain the Magic’s two versatile young forwards.

All in all, with several under-the-radar teams having a chance to capitalize on what's projected to be a down year in the Eastern Conference the Magic are beginning to make a compelling case as a legitimate contender.

