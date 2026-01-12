All lineup options should be on the table for the underperforming Magic

Injuries are not the only reason the Orlando Magic have underachieved, but the bug has cursed them as they sit one game shy of the season’s halfway point (22-18). On paper, they have the talent to compete with anyone, but putting that into practice has been a different story. Sacrifices will need to be made for them to reach their top form.

Franz Wagner is expected back very soon from his high ankle sprain, yet it’s uncertain when Jalen Suggs is coming back from his grade 1 MCL injury. How about rolling with Suggs at sixth man when both return?

This also relates to Anthony Black’s ascension. He has missed only one game and through the last 15, is averaging 20.1 points on a 56.5 effective field goal percentage, with 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists. It’s wise for the Magic to keep riding the prosperous wave and prioritizing the available players.

In theory, a lineup of Black, Desmond Bane, Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., doesn't forfeit athelticism. The starters would have a slight upgrade over Suggs’ deep shooting, too.

The main starting unit has played in only 11 games this season (5-6), which is not a large sample size, but the results have been suboptimal: the attack was clunky, and the defense was weak. That rotation may be what they want to settle on and potentially could down the line, but there is a high level of urgency to get this year on track.

The East has been somewhat forgiving

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Magic are lucky they are only two games behind the fourth seed, which would give them home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, and just 3.5 games behind the New York Knicks for the second spot in the East. All options should be on the table since the team has not been good enough to justify inaction.

Additionally, think of the advantage Suggs would have against opposing reserves when guarding them or slashing through the lane. He could do real damage leading the second unit with shot creation, and his intensity could be the spark plug that helps the team push the pace to take advantage of soft transition, as he spends 24.4 percent of his time on offense in the open court.

This suggestion is not permanent or made because anyone deserves a demotion; it's because the Magic have too many serviceable players. Finding the right combinations will be coach Jamahl Mosley’s toughest task so far this year, and it’s not necessarily an easy conversation to have with players. Naturally, starters get paid more, and with a bigger salary comes status in the NBA, which is highly important to players.

But there is more to playing for more than riches and fame. Never forget how Mark Aguirre, at age 30, came off the bench in the playoffs for the Bad Boy Pistons when they repeated as champions. There was also Kevin McHale, who was a remarkable weapon, coming off the bench most of his career, including for the title runs in 1981 and 1984. Former MVP Bill Walton, which helped preserve his health, came off the bench for the Celtics’ 1986 championship run, and was one of the best reserves in NBA history.

Most players try to win their way when they don’t have the juice for it. The special ones surrender their ego to elevate others.