New Trade Proposal Has Magic Landing Top 10 Rim Protector
The initial frenzy of NBA Free Agency is slowing, but significant moves may still lie on the horizon. Big moves have happened before later in the offseason, so it's unfair to write off the possibility now. The Orlando Magic might be one team still looking to deal.
In a recent trade proposal, Atlanta Hawks on SI has Orlando entering a three-team trade involving the Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets.
Hawks Receive: Goga Bitadze
Magic Receive: Nic Claxton, 2029 2nd round pick (via CLE, from ATL)
Nets Receive: Jonathan Isaac, 2026 2nd round pick (via ORL), 2028 2nd round pick (via ORL). 2030 2nd round pick (via NOP, from ORL)
The trade sees the Magic sending out more than they are getting back, but it's not an unruly deal for Claxton. The 6-foot-11 Brooklyn Nets center is only 26 and one of the league's best rim protectors. Last season, Claxton was top 10 in blocks per game at 1.4. Claxton also flirts with a double-double average (10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds).
The Hawks lost big man Clint Capela in free agency. Despite adding Kristaps Porzingis, the Hawks can benefit from a capable rim protector like Bitadze. Last season, Bitadze recorded career-high averages in points (7.2) and blocks (1.4) in an elevated role.
The Nets have been one of the East's below-average teams for years, so dismantling the current core in favor of picks might be a good option. Unless he's flipped to a contender, Isaac can serve as a good 3-and-D reserve presence for Brooklyn.
