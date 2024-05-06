Warriors SG Klay Thompson, Magic Have 'Mutual Interest': Report
ORLANDO — The season has barely ended for the Orlando Magic, but rumors are already swirling about moves they could make this offseason.
The Athletic's Shams Charania spoke about the potential moves Orlando could make and noted they could open up over $60 million in cap space to sign free agents or make other moves like sign-and-trades.
With the Magic poised to be a player in free agency, one player Charania connected them to was Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson.
"You look at the point guard position but also shooting and scoring on the wing, and one name to keep an eye on [is] Klay Thompson," Charania said. "I'm told there is mutual interest between the Magic and Klay Thompson. Thompson along with several other vets around the league are looking at the Magic as a situation where if you plug in a guy like Klay Thompson [and] plug in another veteran player whether it be at the point guard position, shooting guard position, this team can make a real jump around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner."
Thompson, 34, had an up-and-down season and didn't start every game for the first time since his rookie season in 2011. He averaged 17.9 points per game, his lowest since the 2012-13 season and shot 38.7 percent from 3.
Orlando is in dire need of more shooting and scoring this offseason after it finished 24th in points per game (110.5), 24th in percentage of 3-pointers made (35.2), 29th in 3-point attempts per game (31.3) and last in 3-pointers made per game (11). The offensive struggles were on full display in their 4-3 series loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, as Orlando failed to break 100 points three times and went 0-3 in such games.
Thompson could be a fit not just because of his ability to shoot but his veteran leadership after winning four championships with the Warriors. That championship pedigree could prove vital for a young team looking to make the jump from playoff team to a true contender in the Eastern Conference.
At the end of the day, it'll ultimately come down to fit, price and options for Thompson and Orlando, but if Thompson still views himself as a starter on a contender and the Magic's brass agrees, then it'd be hard for another team to outbid them and offer a better situation for him and other veteran free agents.
