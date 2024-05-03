Paolo Banchero: Magic Are 'Built for This' Ahead of Game 6 vs. Cavs
ORLANDO — Before the season, the Orlando Magic were coined as a team that could make the playoffs if their young players could take the next step and improve after winning 34 games last season.
The youthful but talented Magic team did that and then some, and now they're in the middle of the franchise's best season since 2011 and have a chance to win their first playoff series since 2010. But if they're going to do so, the Magic will have to dig themselves out of a 3-2 hole by winning two straight games against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
While this experience is a first for many on the Magic, it isn't one they have shied away from.
"It's the first time for us but I don't think it's very surprising," Magic All-Star forward Paolo Banchero said. "We've got a lot of guys [who] are winners, having winning in their DNA, have won in the past — whether it was in college, high school, or with their other teams before this. Guys are built for this moment so we're going to go out there and show it."
Banchero has been at the heart of the Magic's run this season, as the reigning Rookie of the Year has averaged 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in the playoffs. He has also had a pair of 30-plus point performances in Games 3 and 5, making him the third-youngest player to accomplish the feat, only trailing Anthony Edwards and LeBron James. Franz Wagner has also played well for Orlando, averaging 20 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in the playoffs.
For many young teams, the playoffs can serve as a reminder of just how far they have to go before they make the jump to becoming a bonafide contender. Orlando has fought tooth and nail with the Cavs through five games and will have a chance to knot things up at home in Game 6 and force a Game 7 in Cleveland.
While the moment can be viewed as overwhelming for some, that isn't the mindset Banchero has with his team's backs against the wall, rather it's what they've been building toward since the season began.
"I think if you look at it as being overwhelming, you're just not ready for it," Banchero said. "I don't think anyone here is overwhelmed by this. This is what we all worked for. This is what we all wanted and we're excited to go out here and compete."
The Magic face the Cavs on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center.
