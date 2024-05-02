The Magic Insider

Magic SG Jalen Suggs Reveals Mindset Ahead of Elimination Game vs. Cavs

Jalen Suggs understands the magnitude of Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, but the Orlando Magic guard isn't changing much in his routine.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) drives to the basket against
Apr 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) drives to the basket against / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has a quiet confidence to him.

The confidence stems from trust in his craft, something he's built on every day since being drafted by the Magic three years ago. And this season, he's put it all together in his healthiest campaign yet. But the preparation and culture that's been implemented by the Magic since Suggs was drafted — the same year Jamahl Mosley was hired as head coach — has given the third-year pro confidence going into the biggest game of his career so far.

"I'm going about in the same way that I've gone about the rest of these games," Suggs said. "I don't think there's no difference. Continuing to have the confidence, the joy, the comfortability going into these games. Understanding that again, the work has been done. Everything, all the preparation, workouts, training, going through tough moments, learning moments, all that has gone through. It's happened already, and it's just enjoying this moment being fully present here."

Suggs has trust in himself, his teammates, his coaches, and his preparation. And that's why when Game 6 tips off on Friday, he and his teammates will be ready for the moment.

Game 6 tips off at 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center on Friday.

