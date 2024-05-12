Magic's Jalen Suggs Compared to Celtics Star Jrue Holiday
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic prided themselves on the defensive end of the ball all season long.
Among the players to make an impact on defense was Jalen Suggs, who even got a third-place vote for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Award. Nine players got more votes than Suggs, including Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday.
"His anticipation is really good," coach Jamahl Mosley said. "I compared it the other day to how Jrue [Holiday] is."
Holiday is arguably the motor of the Boston Celtics defensive plan, and they are currently trying to do what the Magic couldn't: beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs. They have a 2-1 lead in part due to Holiday's defensive efforts.
Suggs is only 22 years old and has just completed his third NBA season, which reflects that there is a ton of potential in his game. If he can follow along the trajectory Holiday had in his career, he could be a legitimate piece to the championship puzzle trying to be put together in Orlando.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- INGLES' IMPACT: Veteran guard Joe Ingles made an impact in his first season with the Orlando Magic and has a team option for next season. CLICK HERE
- WELTMAN WILDLY IMPRESSED WITH PAOLO: Paolo Banchero’s growth in his second season helped guide the Orlando Magic to their best season since 2011 and first playoff appearance since 2020. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC TRADE FOR DEJOUNTE MURRAY? The Orlando Magic could look to trade for Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray. CLICK HERE