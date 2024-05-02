The Magic Insider

Cavaliers Reveal Jarrett Allen Injury Update Before Game 6 vs. Magic

The Orlando Magic could face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs without Jarrett Allen.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) dunks in the third
Apr 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) dunks in the third / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic's game plan changed in Game 5 without Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen on the floor. But there's a chance that the team could revert back to its original plan in Game 6.

According to Cavs Insider reporter Spencer German, the Cavaliers will let Allen "give it a go" before Game 6 on Friday night. Allen suffered a rib contusion in Game 4 and did not play in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Allen has been most impactful in the rebounding department in this series, averaging 13.8 boards per game. Without Allen in the game, the Cavaliers have had to pivot towards playing more guards and sacrificing some rim protection. However, the adjusment paid off in Game 5 as they won 104-103.

Regardless of who the Magic have to play against, they are ready to go for their first playoff elimination game as a team.

Tipoff for Game 6 is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Related stories on the Orlando Magic

  • PAOLO BANCHERO JOINS ELITE COMPANY: Paolo Banchero had one of the best offensive performances in Orlando Magic playoff history in their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
  • PG PRAISES PAOLO: The Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero's performance in the playoffs has caught the eye of Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George. CLICK HERE
  • PAOLO MUST EMBRACE MAMBA MENTALITY: Could flipping a switch and embracing Mamba Mentality against the Cleveland Cavaliers forever alter the legacy of Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic? CLICK HERE
  • GARY HARRIS INJURY UPDATE: Gary Harris exited Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers early with a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE
Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.