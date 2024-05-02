Cavaliers Reveal Jarrett Allen Injury Update Before Game 6 vs. Magic
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic's game plan changed in Game 5 without Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen on the floor. But there's a chance that the team could revert back to its original plan in Game 6.
According to Cavs Insider reporter Spencer German, the Cavaliers will let Allen "give it a go" before Game 6 on Friday night. Allen suffered a rib contusion in Game 4 and did not play in Game 5 on Tuesday.
Allen has been most impactful in the rebounding department in this series, averaging 13.8 boards per game. Without Allen in the game, the Cavaliers have had to pivot towards playing more guards and sacrificing some rim protection. However, the adjusment paid off in Game 5 as they won 104-103.
Regardless of who the Magic have to play against, they are ready to go for their first playoff elimination game as a team.
Tipoff for Game 6 is set for 7 p.m. ET.
