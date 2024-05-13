Hawks Shocking Rise in NBA Draft Lottery Shines Light on Magic History
ORLANDO — The NBA Lottery results are in, and the Orlando Magic have kept a firm grasp on draft history for yet another season.
Last night, the Atlanta Hawks sent shockwaves through the NBA world, defying the odds to secure the No. 1 overall pick after entering with just a three percent chance. Yet, the Magic's 1993 draft still stands as the most unexpected, when the team landed the top spot despite a mere 1.5 percent chance.
While Orlando currently hangs just one jersey in its rafters, 1992 No. 1 pick Shaquille O’Neal, the 1993 draft was arguably just as important for the legacy of the Magic’s franchise.
With the No. 1 pick of the 1993 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic would select Chris Webber, who would go on to win Rookie of the Year, making him the second consecutive winner drafted by Orlando.
However, the six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA team member didn’t ever suit up for the Magic during his 15-year NBA career. Instead, this draft is iconic for Orlando because of the man the team traded him to acquire just a few picks after they selected him, Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway.
Penny would get traded to the Magic after Shaq strongarmed Orlando into doing so based on workouts he’d had with Hardaway while filming a movie. Trading Webber for Penny and three additional first-round picks turned out to be the right move.
Shaq and Penny would assert themselves as the best young duo in the entire league almost instantly.
Hardaway would finish second in Rookie of the Year voting and immediately establish himself as a star in the NBA. After his rookie season, Hardaway would make five straight All-Star appearances and make first-team All-NBA in just his second season (following that up with two more consecutive All-NBA seasons) while playing for Orlando.
Unfortunately, the dynamic duo would be short-lived as money and ego would eventually cause the two to split despite Hardaway and O’Neal taking the Magic to the NBA Finals in just their second season together. Despite drafting two players who would finish in the top three in MVP voting before turning 25, Orlando would fail to secure a championship. Nonetheless, the magic that took place when the team won the 1993 lottery is still something that remains unmatched.
What Atlanta ultimately does with its No. 1 picks remains to be seen, but the Hawks can only hope to select a player as successful and electrifying as Webber and Hardaway proved to be.
