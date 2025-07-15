Magic Predicted To Flip Frontcourt Depth For Young Talent In Major Trade With Lakers
The Orlando Magic's frontcourt doesn't have any standout talents, but it is full of solid contributors.
Although Wendell Carter Jr., Goga Bitadze, Moe Wagner, and Jonathan Isaac each contribute when healthy, there's a strong argument to be made the Magic should downsize this group. Carter Jr. is their projected starting center while Wagner has a no-trade clause on his new contract, meaning Bitadze or Isaac would see a change of scenery.
Atlanta Hawks On SI sees it being the latter, as it predicted a major trade could take place between the Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and Hawks. The full proposed details are as follows:
Hawks Receive: Caleb Houstan
Magic Receive: Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, 2026 second-round pick (via ATL), 2029 second-round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and an unprotected 2031 first-round pick swap
Lakers Receive: Jonathan Isaac
The article explained why the Magic would agree to this deal, sharing, "Knecht is exactly the kind of player that Orlando needs, and he would give them another floor spacing option on a cheap contract, essentially replacing Houstan. When the Magic made the trade for Bane, it made their roster more expensive, and they may look to cut costs somewhere, and Isaac seems like a logical candidate given his salary and inability to stay healthy."
This is truly a low-risk, high-reward move for the Magic, as they are cutting ties with an injury-riddled 27-year-old in exchange for a 24-year-old in need of a fresh start. The Lakers likely wouldn't mind parting with Knecht for the frontcourt help Isaac would offer, especially after the failed Mark Williams deal at last season's trade deadline.
