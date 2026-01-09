Magic lose forward to injury, change starting lineup vs. 76ers

The Orlando Magic are continuing to pivot and adjust around injuries ravaging the roster.

Magic forward Tristan da Silva, who started the last three games for the team, has been ruled out due to back spasms for the team's upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

da Silva absence leads to starting lineup change

The second-year forward out of Colorado has scored in double digits in each of the last three games, including at 14-point performance against the Brooklyn Nets in a win earlier this week.

With da Silva out, the Magic have to come up with a new starting lineup since Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are also out with their respective injuries.

With da Silva out, rookie forward Noah Penda is going to hear his name called into the starting lineup after notching a double-double against the Nets. He is very deserving of the call-up after scoring in double digits in each of the last two games. He had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the win against the Nets, where he was featured in overtime.

Penda brings versatility to the starting lineup, which should help the Magic against the Sixers.

"I think it's going to be versatility. I like one thing about me and my game is that every time, I mean, sometimes I do some things, and people are like, 'Oh, I didn't know he could do that.' And I think showcasing that I'm able to do a lot of things is going to be one thing I'm gonna enjoy this year," Penda said in training camp about what he brings to the floor.

Penda has been in and out of the lineup, but he continues to impress his teammates. Now, he has a bode of confidence from head coach Jamahl Mosley in the starting lineup.

"He's fitting right in, settling in, you know, a couple hustle plays, big threes, driving the closeout. He's a, he's truly a plug and play player. You know, he's going to compete on defense. He's going to hustle for loose balls. He keeps the ball moving. You know, give the front office credit as a great pick," Desmond Bane said of Penda last month.

Tipoff between the 76ers and Magic is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center in Orlando. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

