The 21–18 Magic host the 9–31 New Orleans Pelicans tonight in Orlando.

With Orlando having gone 13 straight games alternating between wins and losses, and having lost their last game against Philadelphia, the Magic are due for a victory by the pattern set before them.

What are the keys for the Magic to do what's expected of them and pull out the victory?

1. Deter Zion and Queen from the rim

Mar 13, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) blocks the shot of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New Orleans' offense has the 13th best free-throw rate, the 10th-best offensive rebounding rate, and the 15th-ranked turnover percentage.





Orlando's defense has the advantage in defensive shooting efficiency, and a slight edge in turnover percentage and rebounding, but the fouls could be an issue: Orlando gives up the 23rd-most free throws in the league.



With Wendell Carter Jr. out,, Orlando will need the likes of Jonathan Isaac, Goga Bitadze, Paolo Banchero, Mo Wagner, Tristan da Silva and Noah Penda to all step up and slow down the opposing frontcourt.



With some players (da Silva, Isaac) still questionable, this game may come down to Bitadze, Banchero, Wagner, and Penda doing all the heavy lifting on both sides of the ball.



Deny Zion Williamson and Derik Queen from getting to the paint, build a wall of extra defenders, turn them into midrange and deep jump-shooters to help deplete their downhill force effect that the Pelicans offense relies on for scoring at the rim, drawing so many fouls in the paint, and kicking out to open shooters, like the lights-out sniper Trey Murphy lurking in the midst.

2. Contest Trey Murphy tight

Oct 16, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones (2) defends New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

In case you missed it, Trey Murphy is coming off a 35pt night against Washington where he somehow launched 16 threes from deep and no one blinked an eye because he drilled 7 of them for a 3pt clip of 44% 3P%.



A mobile big wing with two-way feel who forces turnovers on one end, shoots daggers on the other, and plays hard with a team-first mindset on both, Murphy is an underrated talent with a rare skill-set.



Trey Murphy who would help any team win basketball games, a legit two-way high end starter with All-D/All-Star potential that any team would be thrilled to build around.



In this matchup, the key for Orlando is contesting Trey as soon as he touches the rock; a quick trigger with a high shot release can only be bothered on the catch with quick contests, forcing Murphy to dribble and drive or at least not shoot his first option, take away his lethal 3-ball by denying, deterring, and contesting.

3. Attack the rack at will and feed Moritz Wagner in his return

Dec 8, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) lays the ball in over Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Orlando has the 22nd-rated offense with a bottom-5 scoring efficiency, despite top-12 ratings in turnover percentage, offensive rebounding percentage, and a Top-2 rated free throw rate.



Will the return of Mo Wagner help them fine-tune that scoring efficiency?



It's a good bet to make, given Wagner's historical high-efficiency in the mid 60s in True Shooting percentage his past three seasons, and his heavy shot diet of dunks, rim-rolls, and open threes.



New Orleans defense holds its own with the 13th-best rating in forcing turnovers and the 10th-best rating in defending without fouling, despite bottom-3 rates in defensive shooting efficiency and defensive rebounding.



The Magic should play it safe with the rock, make smart decisions on and off the ball, move with purpose, drive and kick and screen and roll hard through the paint with the return of their German big man paired with the downhill drivers in Paolo Banchero, Anthony Black, and Desmond Bane.

