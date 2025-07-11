Magic Rookie Jase Richardson Reflects On Strong Summer League Debut
The Orlando Magic dropped their Summer League opener in Las Vegas, falling to the Sacramento Kings 84–81. Despite the loss, first-round pick Jase Richardson stood out in his debut, showing flashes of potential as an immediate contributor.
In a 14-point performance, Richardson displayed why he's touted as a pure scorer in the draft. He got to his spots and shot efficiently. One early concern was being targeted on defense while playing with an injured ankle, but held his own while adjusting to the physicality of the pro level.
"The pace of the game and the physicality, you saw it earlier," Richardson said after the game. "It was super physical. Guys picking up full court, a lot of body checking, a lot of bumps. Just getting used to that, and I started feeling more comfortable with it as the game went on."
"I'm a smaller guard," Richardson added. "So I'm used to people trying to be physical with me. So kind of expecting that when I came in here, guys try to go at me, be physical, try to body check me, all those bumps. Just get my body ready ... I messed up my ankle a little bit, the one that's been lingering, but I feel fine. But other than that, I feel great about the game."
Despite picking up four fouls, Richardson shot 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, adding one assist, one rebound and one steal.
Despite the promising start, Richardson made it clear he has more to prove as he continues to return to full strength.
"Just getting used to pace and practice," Richardson explained. "Going hard with the guys and just building that chemistry, I think that's one of the biggest things for us. We've only been together for about a week and a half. Just building that chemistry and getting used to guys."
"I feel good. I feel like I could have done a lot more, in my opinion. I'm still not fully 100 percent, but I feel like I can give more."
The Magic continue their Summer League schedule July 13 against the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. ET.
More Orlando Magic Stories
One Key Skill To Watch For In Magic Rookie Noah Penda's Summer League Debut
Why Orlando Magic's Jase Richardson Is Playing With Chip On Shoulder