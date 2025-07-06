New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jonathan Isaac To The Lakers, Magic Add Dalton Knecht
We are nearly a week into free agency, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings tonight. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward or another ball-handler.
The Lakers have also had a somewhat quiet offseason. There has been a lot of speculation about LeBron James and whether or not he wants to be there, despite opting into his contract for one more season with the team. The Lakers addressed their center issues with former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton, as well as bringing back Jaxson Hayes. This team still feels like it is behind OKC, Houston, Denver, Minnesota, and the Clippers in the pecking order in the Western Conference and could use other upgrades. They have draft picks and expiring contracts to make an interesting deal, but will it take more.
Orlando got the offseason started with a massive trade for Desmond Bane, but they have been relatively quiet since. They signed Tyus Jones to a nice deal for next season, but this team could still use more shooting and another ball handler in the backcourt. They have plenty of size and defense, but they could use more ability on the offensive end. What kind of upgrades are out there?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Caleb Houstan
Magic Receive: Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, a 2026 2nd round pick (via ATL), a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and an unprotected 2031 1st round pick swap
Lakers Receive: Jonathan Isaac
Why the Hawks do this trade: They receive a good shooter on a good contract and someone who can give them depth at the forward position. Houstan is a career 37.2% three-point shooter, and the 6'8 forward would go with the type of archetype that the Hawks have been adding around Trae Young. Big wing players who can shoot the ball well. His contract is a bonus.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Houstan is not a particularly strong defender and he has not had to play major minutes as an NBA player. If injuries were to occur, would he be ready for a big role? The Hawks don't have a direct backup to Zaccharie Risacher right now and Houstan would have to play a larger role in Atlanta than he did in Orlando.
Why the Magic does this: Knecht is exactly the kind of player that Orlando needs, and he would give them another floor spacing option on a cheap contract, essentially replacing Houstan. When the Magic made the trade for Bane, it made their roster more expensive, and they may look to cut costs somewhere, and Isaac seems like a logical candidate given his salary and inability to stay healthy. Vincent has struggled since joining the Lakers, but is an expiring contract and may fit better in Orlando.
Why the Magic don't do this: Isaac is an elite defender when healthy and has been a valuable part of the lineup for Orlando. Knecht is a subpar defender, and Vincent has not been the same since leaving Miami. They may wait to try and move Isaac for a better package.
Why the Lakers do this: Isaac is an elite defender and would instantly become the best on the team in that regard. His offense is hit or miss, but there is no doubt when he is healthy that he is a difference maker on that end of the floor. He would be the Lakers best bench piece and could even play center if needed.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: Did I mention Isaac has had health concerns in the past? Betewen that and the offensive ups and downs, you could argue he is overpaid, no matter how good of a defender he is. Giving up draft capital and a young player like Knecht might be too rich for Isaac.