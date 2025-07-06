Anthony Black Emerging As Key Piece In Magic’s Championship Push
Aside from making major offseason improvements, Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman deserves credit for maintaining the team’s young core while building a championship contender. Before trading for Desmond Bane, guard Anthony Black was frequently mentioned as a potential centerpiece in any deal for a star. By holding on to Black, the Magic preserved a key developmental piece as they are now limited on first-round picks until 2030.
Black, 21, is emerging as one of the more promising young energizers off the bench. At 6-foot-7, the guard/wing brings strong defensive potential and excels as a rim slasher. His biggest question mark remains three-point shooting. While never projected as an elite shooter, if he can improve on his 31.8 percent mark from last season, his role could take a significant leap.
For any team in championship contention it's important to have a piece like Black off the bench providing valuable minutes while the stars get rest. On a recent appearance on the Zach Lowe Show, The Athletic insider John Hollinger commented on Black's size and impact on the court.
"I think they have a lot of faith that he can become good enough as a three-point shooter," Hollinger said. "Especially from the corners. You could have him on the court for his defense and for his ball handling, even if he might not ever be like when he came out. I think he was envisioned as a full-time point guard. I think he might actually be a wing, but at his size, he could do that easily, like he's huge."
Lowe is a strong believer is Black's potential, even if his three-point shooting doesn't improve.
"We're all going to belabor the jump shot, he's never going to be a great shooter," Lowe added. "He does a lot of things well, and his athleticism just pops off the screen. Going to the rim with such force. I'm buying the Anthony Black stock … The Magic are going to be absolutely no fun to play against."
