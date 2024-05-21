The Magic Insider

Magic SG Jalen Suggs Named to NBA All-Defensive Team

Jalen Suggs is being recognized as one of the best defenders in the NBA for the Orlando Magic.

May 3, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) is fouled by Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the second quarter of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is being recognized for his improvement on the defensive end of the floor.

Suggs, who turns 23 next month, was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team alongside Alex Caruso (Chicago Bulls), Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves), and Jrue Holiday and Derrick White (Boston Celtics).

The first team consists of Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves), Herb Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), and Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs).

Suggs received 18 first-place votes and 63 second-place votes, which ranked seventh in the voting behind everyone on the first team and Caruso. Suggs is the first Magic player named All-Defense since center Dwight Howard in the 2011-12 season.

Suggs' inclusion on the All-Defensive Team should give him an opportunity to make more money this summer when negotiating with the Magic on his new contract extension.

