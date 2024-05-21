Magic SG Jalen Suggs Named to NBA All-Defensive Team
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is being recognized for his improvement on the defensive end of the floor.
Suggs, who turns 23 next month, was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team alongside Alex Caruso (Chicago Bulls), Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves), and Jrue Holiday and Derrick White (Boston Celtics).
The first team consists of Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves), Herb Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), and Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs).
Suggs received 18 first-place votes and 63 second-place votes, which ranked seventh in the voting behind everyone on the first team and Caruso. Suggs is the first Magic player named All-Defense since center Dwight Howard in the 2011-12 season.
Suggs' inclusion on the All-Defensive Team should give him an opportunity to make more money this summer when negotiating with the Magic on his new contract extension.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- MARKELLE FULTZ REPORT CARD: The Magic have a difficult choice to make after Fultz's up-and-down season. CLICK HERE
- NBA TRADE ODDS: If Cavs point guard Darius Garland become available, the Magic are rated as a favorite as a possible trading partner. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC FREE AGENCY: Orlando needs better three-point shooting. There are free agents who can provide. Meet Buddy Hield. CLICK HERE
- GARY HARRIS REPORT CARD: The veteran shooting guard had one of his worst statistical seasons. CLICK HERE
- EXPERIENCE GAINED: With their first playoff run under their belt, the Orlando Magic learned that winning tight road games in December and January can lead to home-court advantage when it matters most. CLICK HERE