Magic, Paolo Banchero Gain Valuable Experience With Playoff Run
ORLANDO — Experience is often touted as the best teacher, and for a young Orlando Magic team that had its best season since 2011, this year was filled with valuable lessons they can tap into for seasons to come.
The Magic went 47-35, good enough to earn the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, but didn't have homecourt advantage in their first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. That ultimately doomed Orlando, as it lost every road game, including Game 7.
With that experience in the rear view, All-Star forward Paolo Banchero said that the Magic learned the importance of every regular-season game and ensuring home-court advantage when it matters most.
"Next year, we'll definitely be focused on looking ahead in terms of December or January, having home court in the playoffs in the back of your head to where you know how important that is to clinch a home-court spot and be able to be at home those first couple games of the playoffs," Banchero said.
Orlando went 12-18 between December and January, including a pair of three-game losing streaks and a four-game losing streak. Of the 18 losses, 14 came against teams that made the playoffs.
The difference between Orlando at home versus Orlando on the road was stark. The Magic were the fifth-best team in the NBA at home. They went 29-12 and averaged 112.6 points compared to just 105 points allowed per game. Orlando was 18-23 on the road, the worst among playoff teams, averaging 108.3 points compared to 111.9 allowed per game.
Those splits carried over against the Cavs. Orlando scored fewer than 100 points in three of the four games in Cleveland and more than 100 in all three of its home games.
Orlando's improvement in close games will have to buoy its push to be the higher seed in the first round of the playoffs. The Magic lost nine games by three points or fewer, including two losses to the Atlanta Hawks and one to the Memphis Grizzlies. Of the nine losses, six were on the road.
"You don't know how much of an effect that has until you experience it," Banchero said. "I can definitely say home court in the playoffs is a lot different than home court in the regular season."
If the Magic's young roster is going to challenge in the Eastern Conference, winning on the road at some point will be required. Playing a Game 7 at home will always be preferred.
"It was a great experience for everybody and I'm sure everybody will learn and be better from it," Banchero said. "[We] definitely want to experience that again and be on the other end of the loss and win next time."
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- NBA TRADE ODDS: If Cavs point guard Darius Garland becomes available, the Magic are rated as a favorite as a possible trading partner. CLICK HERE
- GARY HARRIS REPORT CARD: The veteran shooting guard had one of his worst statistical seasons. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC FREE AGENCY: Orlando needs better three-point shooting. There are free agents who can provide. Meet Buddy Hield. CLICK HERE