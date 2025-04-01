What the Magic Said After Losing to the Clippers, 96-87
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in a defensive slugfest Monday night, 96-87.
Recap: Clippers beat Magic in playoff-like slugfest
Postgame, coach Jamahl Mosley and forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner met reporters on Monday night to discuss the result.
Here is a partial transcript and video of their press conferences.
Jamahl Mosley
On the reason behind the loss despite holding the Clippers under 100 points...
“That was a playoff game. The physicality, the small, tiny little things matter in the games because what turns out to be a four-point differential in the game feels like 10 because of the amount of possessions that are being had. So, every rebound matters, every foul matters, every little, small possession in a game like this, which was a playoff type game, matters. And we gave up 11 offensive rebounds, and those are the possessions that you can’t get back and those led to big threes and those momentum shifts. So, in a game like this, the little things matter the most and also a hungry team that came in here off of a loss yesterday.”
On how the team handled the physicality...
“I think we handled the physicality fine, I really do. I don’t think it was a matter of that physicality, but it was the small pieces of finding a boxout at the right time, getting out to shooters at the right time and those were all momentum shifts, and you know, give the Clippers credit. They did all those small things in that little stretch that changed the game and opened the game up.”
On what the offense wasn’t able to execute tonight...
“You know, having to go back and look at the film without knowing, I think we got to some spots, I think we missed some wide-open looks, some good looks. I think we had some inopportune turnovers at the wrong time down the stretch and I think that’s what led them to some easier buckets, getting out in the open court, which is what we usually do. Tonight that wasn’t the case for us in this moment.”
On what kept the team from getting hot in the second half...
“You know I really think – just off the top of my head, it was those moments where you give up one offensive rebound or two offensive rebounds in a possession and that becomes deflating, and they hit a knock-down three. Norman Powell hits that big three that gives that momentum up, James [Harden] gets downhill, gets a foul. Those little moments are, like you said, in a two and three possession game, those are ones you cannot get back. And so, our level of focus on rebounding the basketball, finishing out possessions and being able to get out and run. Which against a team that we know is very high level defensively, that they want to pack that paint in, and they don’t want to let you get downhill.”
On the team keeping things close despite going through lulls and learning that lesson...
“It’s a lesson we have to learn, and you have to go through this type of game against a playoff type team and who they are in the West, to understand exactly the value of each possession of the game. Like you just said, there were lulls, there’s going to be lulls in games and in a low possession game like this, every small possession matters. When you foul, when you’re in the bonus, when they’re in the bonus, boxouts, rebounds, turnovers, all those little, small things are heightened in a game like this.”
Paolo Banchero
On what led to the team’s loss tonight...
“Because they held us under 100 (points); or held us under 90 actually. I think we’ve had some games like that where our defense has been good. I just wish our offense could’ve put up a couple of more points.”
On whether tonight felt like a playoff game...
“Maybe from a physicality standpoint or maybe it was just a slower paced game. I think that’s just their style of play. They like to be methodical, call up matchups, and just try to expose you; hunting like that.”
On how the Clippers defense made it difficult to score...
“I think they are really disciplined. They have a lot of experienced players who’ve been around for a long time, and they do a great job of communicating [with] each other on the court. I think they just do a good job of shrinking the floor, making it hard for your better players to do the things they want to do, and they’re good at trying to make others beat them. I think they set some traps. Just loaded up on us.”
Franz Wagner
On what led to the team’s loss tonight...
“I think part of it was, especially in the first [quarter], I thought we got some good looks and just didn’t make them. But also, obviously, they switched a ton. I think they stalled us out a little bit.”
On whether tonight felt like a playoff game...
“Yeah, they’re kind of like us. They want to blow a lot of stuff up and they’re really physical. You know, I think in key moments they made some key shots but also, they got some offensive rebounds and stuff like that. I think that hurts a lot.”
Up Next
The Magic travel to meet the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday, April 1, at 8 p.m.
