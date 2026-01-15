Paolo Banchero shines, Franz Wagner returns in opening win in Germany
In this story:
The Orlando Magic secured a 118-111 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Berlin, Germany, the first of two matchups internationally. Let's dive into some of our takeaways!
Grizzlies get off to blazing hot start:
It did not take long for the Grizzlies' shooters to liken themselves to the international rims.
The Grizzlies came out guns ablazin', draining eight of their first 12 from 3-point range en route to a 39-point first quarter. And none of Memphis' nine first-quarter triples were from second-year sharpshooting guard Cam Spencer, one of the league's best shooters.
It took a little while for the Magic's defense to tighten up. They held Memphis to just eight made 3-pointers over the final three quarters, where their rotations and closeouts were much crisper.
Paolo Banchero shines, Franz Wagner returns:
We saw the Magic co-stars on the floor for the first time since Dec. 7.
Banchero blossomed, scoring 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 4-of-8 from 3-point range, his most makes in a single game since March 13, 2025. It helped when Orlando was getting stops, but he did a good job forcing the issue in the second quarter. Banchero let the game come to him, but he was forcefully playing through contact when he had space and made Memphis' thin frontcourt pay.
This game also marked the return of Franz Wagner, playing in front of north of 200 friends and family in his home country. It was far from perfect; he missed a few open looks around the rim and still didn't quite have his legs under him.
Though Wagner scored 10 of the Magic's final 16 points, including a corner 3-pointer and a clutch floater with just over a minute left. He finished with 18 points on 6-of-16 shooting with nine rebounds and two dimes in 27 minutes.
Magic persevere in clutch:
For most of the season, Orlando's struggled to close games. It's owned the league's fourth-worst NET Rating in the fourth quarter, including the 19th-best in the clutch, since the start of December.
Memphis took a 105-102 lead with 4:29 left, courtesy of a Vince Williams Jr. three and GG Jackson dunk. The Magic responded with a 16-4 run -- led by Wagner. Those spurts haven't been commonplace for the Magic in the clutch this season, so it was good to see after an extended break.
Bonus: Did we just see the dunk of the year?
Just check out this play from third-year Magic guard Anthony Black.
As Candace Parker iterated on the broadcast, "Welcome to Berlin," Anthony!
More Orlando Magic OnSi stories:
Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_