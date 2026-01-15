The Orlando Magic secured a 118-111 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Berlin, Germany, the first of two matchups internationally. Let's dive into some of our takeaways!

Grizzlies get off to blazing hot start:

Jan 9, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo talks with forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) and guard Cam Spencer (24) as they check in to the game during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It did not take long for the Grizzlies' shooters to liken themselves to the international rims.

The Grizzlies came out guns ablazin', draining eight of their first 12 from 3-point range en route to a 39-point first quarter. And none of Memphis' nine first-quarter triples were from second-year sharpshooting guard Cam Spencer, one of the league's best shooters.

It took a little while for the Magic's defense to tighten up. They held Memphis to just eight made 3-pointers over the final three quarters, where their rotations and closeouts were much crisper.

Paolo Banchero shines, Franz Wagner returns:

Jan 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) moves the ball in front of New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

We saw the Magic co-stars on the floor for the first time since Dec. 7.

Banchero blossomed, scoring 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 4-of-8 from 3-point range, his most makes in a single game since March 13, 2025. It helped when Orlando was getting stops, but he did a good job forcing the issue in the second quarter. Banchero let the game come to him, but he was forcefully playing through contact when he had space and made Memphis' thin frontcourt pay.

This game also marked the return of Franz Wagner, playing in front of north of 200 friends and family in his home country. It was far from perfect; he missed a few open looks around the rim and still didn't quite have his legs under him.

Though Wagner scored 10 of the Magic's final 16 points, including a corner 3-pointer and a clutch floater with just over a minute left. He finished with 18 points on 6-of-16 shooting with nine rebounds and two dimes in 27 minutes.

Magic persevere in clutch:

Nov 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For most of the season, Orlando's struggled to close games. It's owned the league's fourth-worst NET Rating in the fourth quarter, including the 19th-best in the clutch, since the start of December.

Memphis took a 105-102 lead with 4:29 left, courtesy of a Vince Williams Jr. three and GG Jackson dunk. The Magic responded with a 16-4 run -- led by Wagner. Those spurts haven't been commonplace for the Magic in the clutch this season, so it was good to see after an extended break.

Bonus: Did we just see the dunk of the year?

Jan 9, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Just check out this play from third-year Magic guard Anthony Black.

ANTHONY BLACK ARE YOU KIDDING ME????



FASTBREAK DUNK OVER FOUR (!!!!) DEFENDERS TO TAKE THE LEAD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GVlzzPeB0l — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2026

As Candace Parker iterated on the broadcast, "Welcome to Berlin," Anthony!

More Orlando Magic OnSi stories: