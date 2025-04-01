Clippers Beat Magic in Playoff-Like Defensive Slugfest, 96-87
ORLANDO, Fla. –– Before tipoff Monday night between the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers, coaches Jamahl Mosley and Ty Lue each said every remaining game would be treated like a playoff.
The 48 minutes that followed lived up to that billing.
In a low-scoring, physical fight with 15 lead changes, the Clippers pulled away in the fourth quarter and earned a 96-87 victory.
With the loss, which wrapped a three-game homestand, the Magic fell to 36-40.
They trail the Atlanta Hawks, who have two games in hand, by a full game for the No. 7 seed with six games to play.
Paolo Banchero, the freshly crowned Eastern Conference Player of the Week, led the Magic with 26 points — Banchero's 17th straight game of 20-plus points dating to Feb. 25.
In Magic history, only Tracy McGrady and Shaquille O'Neal have accomplished the same feat.
Franz Wagner (21) notched his eighth straight game of 20-plus points. O'Neal and Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway are the only other set of Magic teammates to each score 20-plus in eight straight games.
Monday's bout featured the NBA's second- and third-ranked defenses and offense didn't come easily.
Orlando shot 39 percent from the field and 7-of-27 from three. LA's 43.9 percent from the field and 8-for-31 weren't much better.
Neither team's stars were efficient Banchero went 8-for-24 from the field and had six turnovers. Wagner shot 8-for-19. They combined to go 2-of-15 from three. The Magic were held under 20 points in both the second and third quarters.
Only Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (11 points) and Cory Joseph (10) finished in double figures alongside Orlando's two stars.
For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard (21 points) and James Harden (20) were a combined 16-for-41. But, Ivica Zubac's 18 points and 20 rebounds and Norman Powell's 21 helped on a night when both teams got little scoring from their reserves.
Up Next
The Magic travel to meet the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday, April 1, at 8 p.m.
