Cole Anthony in 'Pretty Good Spot' with Toe Injury as Hope Builds for Return
ORLANDO, Fla. –– With exception given to Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner's season-ending knee injuries, this current iteration of the Orlando Magic are a healthy Cole Anthony away from being back to full strength.
Anthony has been sidelined with a lingering left big toe strain for the majority of March. But according to the fifth-year guard, he's nearing his return to the floor in the season's final stretch.
"We're at a pretty good spot right now, so hopefully back on the court soon - very soon, hopefully," Anthony told reporters in Orlando's Saturday night locker room.
Before Thursday's game versus Dallas, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Anthony's left toe injury was "hard to gauge." After all, his left big toe strain has hampered him off and on for nearly four weeks.
Anthony's first absence due to the injury came near the tail end of the Magic's seven-game homestand, sitting out the March 4 contest versus the Toronto Raptors. But he returned – and started – the next game against Chicago, then played the ensuing first two contests on Orlando's five-game road trip at Milwaukee and Houston.
Soon after, though, Anthony found himself back on the sidelines.
"I was trying to play on it for a while, and that didn't help," Anthony admitted. "It was one of those injuries where I didn't really fully start healing until I fully got off of it. From that point on, it started the healing process. So I've just been taking my time, trying not to rush it because there's just no need.
"I don't want to come back – I already tried to come back once and it was premature – I don't want to do that again," he explained. "So, [I'm] getting it fully right, and [I'll] be back on that court soon."
Following the Magic's loss at Houston on March 10, Anthony sat out Orlando's games at New Orleans and Minnesota before playing March 16 at Cleveland.
This time he didn't come back as a starter. The Magic instead intended to use Anthony off the bench and keep him on a slight minute restriction, but he never reached it. He played just six minutes in the first half of the contest before exiting the game with the same injury, and hasn't yet returned since.
Saturday's win over the Kings was his sixth consecutive game missed and the ninth total because of this specific injury.
"I probably played a good four games where it already was not feeling good," Anthony said. "I'd play like half the games, [then] second half, I can barely feel like ... I couldn't run.
"The Cleveland game, I had just missed two [games], came back – just tried to will myself out there. The will didn't work, so had to get off of it and here we are now."
Without Suggs, Anthony had assumed the starting point guard role. He's averaging 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 61 appearances this season, but as a starter, those numbers rise to 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
He's been more efficient with the first unit, too. Anthony shoots 44 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three when he starts, but just 40.6 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from deep as a reserve.
After struggling to begin the year and falling out of the regular rotation, he'd found his rhythm and stepped up as Orlando's third scorer next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Post All-Star break, his 11.6 points per game only trails Banchero and Wagner, and his 46.9 percent three-point accuracy is second to only Caleb Houstan's staggering 55.8 percent.
No matter whether Anthony returns sooner or later, when he does so, he'll have little time to acclimate before he's relied upon. The Magic have seven games left over the regular season's final two weeks, and that time crunch makes it imperative that he quickly find his stride and be helpful nearly immediately.
"I haven't wanted to take all this time off," Anthony said. "But, I've got to do what's best for me to be able to be on the court long-term."
Cory Joseph has helped Orlando maintain as the fill-in for the fill-in, leading the Magic to a 5-4 record in the recent nine games without Anthony.
Joseph's play has given the Magic a new, slightly varied look, and Orlando could opt to keep him in the starting lineup even when Anthony returns.
Overall, whether it's been Anthony or Joseph at the lead guard spot, Orlando has won seven of its last 11 games as it gears up for postseason play. The Magic's win over Sacramento ensured that, at least through the Play-In Tournament, they will play basketball beyond the 82-game regular season for a second consecutive year.
Banchero and Wagner's impressive play during that time, along with the contributions coming from their supporting cast, still has the Magic freely wondering what's possible this season.
"I still think we're an elite team," Anthony said. "We have the elite personnel. We just have to put it all together and get everyone firing at the same time."
Then, with an eavesdropping Wendell Carter Jr. at the nearby locker – or as Anthony refers to him, the Humble Beast – the Magic guard delivered his final comment of the evening.
"I just can't wait to get back out there and help everyone and the Humble Beast out."
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- 'WE'RE NOT DONE': The Magic officially know they've got postseason basketball on the horizon. But, that's not deviating their focus from finishing the year strong. CLICK HERE
- ISAAC CANDID ABOUT LESSENED ROLE: "Haven't shot it well, haven't played well overall, so I'm not necessarily blaming anybody or mad at anybody else but myself," Jonathan Isaac said. CLICK HERE
- ANTHONY'S INJURY 'HARD TO GAUGE': Cole Anthony's left big toe strain has lingered for most of March. CLICK HERE
- LATE-SEASON GROWTH EVIDENT: The Magic's growth as the season comes to a close has Orlando playing some of its best basketball at the right time. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO'S CONFIDENCE AT 'ALL-TIME-HIGH': Paolo Banchero is playing the best basketball of his career. Has his third-year leap fully come to fruition? CLICK HERE
- SHOOTING, MISTAKES DETERMINE MAGIC'S CEILING: Orlando is far and away the NBA's least-accurate three-point shooting team. That makes margin for error slim, and that haunts the Magic. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.