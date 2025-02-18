Dallas Basketball

Mavericks must re-gain trust from fanbase with playoff run

The Dallas Mavericks have hurt their loyal fanbase, but winning could cure all.

Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks fans gather outside the arena before the game between the Dallas and the Houston Rockets to protest the Nico Harrison trade of former Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are dealing with the ramifications of trading franchise superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In what looks like a comedy of errors with several misunderstandings between front office and fanbase, it's clear that general manager Nico Harrison is out of touch when it comes to the Mavericks faithful.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes thinks that the Mavs need to get the fans' trust back in the second half of the season.

Shaq’s OGs guard Kyrie Irving (11) of the Dallas Mavericks
Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs guard Kyrie Irving (11) of the Dallas Mavericks shoots against Chuck’s Global Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Mavs fans could flip allegiances

"The adductor injury that sidelined Anthony Davis wasn't the Dallas Mavericks' fault, but given the star big man's history it was hardly unforeseeable. And with that ill-timed tweak, any real shot at on-court redemption may have disappeared for what may go down as the most reviled trade in NBA history," Hughes writes.

"Though a long shot, a healthy AD could have propelled the Mavericks to enough wins to quiet the unrest momentarily. Maybe he and Kyrie Irving will still be special enough to make some playoff noise. But for now, Mavs fans have nothing to cling to but rage.

"It may already be a lost cause, but Dallas has to find a way to regain a modicum of trust and support in the wake of the Luka Dončić trade. It has to show its fans that there's something here still worth rooting for, even if the front office and ownership are now Public Enemies Nos. 1 and 1A. Fail to do so, and an entire generation of Mavericks loyalists could walk away forever."

It may already be too late, but winning helps cure these wounds. The Mavs won five of six before the break, so there is a winning team on the roster, but with the team currently at No. 8 and injuries piling up, Dallas needs to make a move up the standings pronto if it wants to be relevant come playoff time.

