Luka Doncic’s father says that his son has already moved on from Mavericks-Lakers trade
The initial shock of the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers has generally worn off across the NBA landscape. It's still weird, though, as the Mavericks' former franchise superstar has suited up twice in the purple and gold.
For the Mavericks, Anthony Davis -- who they got in return in the trade -- has already gone down with an injury that will sideline him for quite some time after potentially prematurely returning to the hardwood.
Still, Doncic has been a Laker for two games and well over a week now, which means the initial shock is gone, even if it is still odd to see. For the Slovenian superstar, the trade is becoming less of something that is mind-consuming or even a distraction for him. Simply put, Doncic is over the trade, according to his father, Sasa Doncic.
"Well, regarding the trade, I have to say, at least what Luka and I talk about, it feels like it happened a year ago. We've already forgot about it, the bitterness of that moment," Sasa Doncic said. "It was a shock, but at the end of the day, it's a legitimate right of every team to trade its players if they are not satisfied with them. O.K, what happened happened, life moves on."
Life moves on, like Doncic's father said, and so has the superstar guard, who has averaged 23. minutes per game in two apperances for Los Angeles -- scoring an average of 15 points per game.
"Luka adapted very fast," Sasa Doncic said. "Of course, also, the Lakers organization, they really make sure you're comfortable in this environment here. This trade is long forgotten, so that things are moving on."
The Lakers and Doncic are moving forward and on, whereas the Mavericks are currently in a world of hurt -- with fans still dragging Dallas general manager Nico Harrison and causing a scene at games.
