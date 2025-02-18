Recent Mavericks acquisition hints at possible return from injury

Dallas Basketball

Could we see one of the pieces from Dallas' trade deadline on the floor soon?

Feb 7, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Max Christie (00) and forward Caleb Martin (16) pose for a photo with their new Mavs jerseys during a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks had a confusing trade deadline, to say the least, even beyond sending Luka Doncic out for a minimal return. The less talked-about move was sending Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers for Caleb Martin.

Martin has yet to play due to a hip strain that has kept him out since January 10th. The thought was he would be close to a return around the trade deadline and was even listed as questionable to play for the 76ers on the day of the trade, but the Mavericks ended up renegotiating the deal because they thought the hip strain would keep Martin out longer. But he hinted on his Instagram story on Monday that he could be returning soon.

Martin won't help solve Dallas' frontcourt issues, as Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Dwight Powell all deal with injuries, but he will provide another quality 3&D defender when he's healthy. Before going down with injury, Martin was averaging 9.1 PPG and 4.4 RPG while shooting 37.9% from three. He had some big playoff moments for the Miami Heat, including nearly being named Eastern Conference Finals MVP in 2023.

He will have to make up for the loss of Grimes, though. Max Christie has filled in that role exceptionally well, but in a one-for-one trade like this was, essentially, Martin has to show he can play to Grimes' caliber. And Grimes dropped 30 points and 9 rebounds in the final game before the All-Star Break.

Dallas won't play again until Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, and it's unlikely we'll get any concrete injury news until the initial injury report on Thursday.

